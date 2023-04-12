 Skip to main content

Samsung will install McAfee software on your Galaxy phone under extended deal

Samsung and McAfee announced a new extension to its ongoing deal with McAfee that will continue to install the company’s “security solutions” on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

In a press release, McAfee confirms a new deal with Samsung that will extend a partnership between the two brands that has already been underway for nearly a decade.

The extended and updated deal will see new Samsung smartphones and laptops with McAfee’s security software pre-installed out of the box. This includes Samsung’s first launches of 2023 in the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Book 3 laptops that ship with Windows 11.

Through this partnership, Samsung smartphones, including the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, as well as the Galaxy Book3 series, now come pre-installed with antivirus protection powered by McAfee. In addition to smartphones, the partnership expands to better protect Samsung tablets and PCs.

As noted in our review of the Galaxy Book 3, this software can be uninstalled, and the same is true of Samsung’s Android devices. So, should you not want McAfee software on your device, it can be easily removed after initial setup.

