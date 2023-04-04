Samsung discontinues updates for Galaxy S10 series and more

The Galaxy S10 will no longer receive Android security updates as Samsung has ended support for the 2019 phone alongside other changes to the company’s update schedule.

Last year, Samsung set a new standard for Android updates, promising owners of its flagship phones a full five years of security patches, including four years of major Android OS upgrades. However, that policy was only applied as far back as the Galaxy S21, leaving the company’s older flagships set to expire.

As such, the time has come for the Galaxy S10 series to be fully discontinued, having been released over four years ago. Today, Samsung tweaked its public update schedule to remove dated devices like the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. The Korean phone maker also discontinued updates for the Galaxy A30 and A50, both of which were also released in 2019.

Notably, the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite are still slated for quarterly updates from Samsung, as those two models were released later on.

Most owners of the Galaxy S10 series should have received their final update, bumping up to the March 2023 Android Security Bulletin, in the last few days. For those who own an Exynos-equipped Galaxy S10, that final update may have been particularly critical due to an exploit that was publicly disclosed by Google’s Project Zero, though the Galaxy S10 was never confirmed to be affected.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip has been demoted from monthly updates to a quarterly schedule, matching the Galaxy Fold and Fold 5G. Similarly, the mid-range Galaxy A72, M62, and F62 phones from 2021 have all been shifted from getting a minimum of four updates per year down to just two.