Samsung Galaxy A54 pre-orders open today with trade-in deals, discount on earbuds

Samsung has just opened up pre-orders on its latest affordable smartphone, the Galaxy A54, with some excellent offers to sweeten the deal.

Announced earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a mid-range Android smartphone that competes with Google’s Pixel 6a at a price of $449. For that price, you’re getting a capable package that includes:

6.4-inch OLED 120Hz display

Exynos 1380 processor

6GB of RAM

128GB storage with microSD card

5,000 mAh battery

Cameras: 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 13MP selfie

That’s all wrapped up in a package that looks a whole lot like Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, and with some killer software support.

Out of the box the Galaxy A54 runs on top of Android 13, but will see major Android version updates through the next four years, and security updates for another year on top of that. That’s a policy that beats out even Google’s Pixel flagships and is right on par with what you’d get from a Samsung flagship 2-3x this price.

The Galaxy A54 is, at least on paper, already a solid deal, but Samsung is offering some promos with pre-orders to make it an even better offer. This includes, firstly, a $100 discount on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with your new smartphone. That brings the price down to just $50, which is a great deal on a pair of earbuds we quite liked.

Samsung is also offering boosted trade-in credits towards the purchase of a Galaxy A54, exclusively from Samsung.com. Last year’s Galaxy A53 nets $250 in trade-in credit, as will the Galaxy S21 FE and other higher-end devices. The best deals, though, are for older Samsung devices being traded in.

If you’re upgrading from a Galaxy A52, you’ll get $210 towards your new device, roughly twice what you’d get selling it privately. Even the Galaxy A50 from 2019 will get $200 in credits, with older Samsung flagships such as the Galaxy S10, S9, S8, and S7 series all being worth around $200. Samsung is also offering trade-ins for devices from Apple, Google, OnePlus, and LG, but rates are lower for OnePlus and LG.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy A54 end on April 5 as the phone starts shipping to customers.

