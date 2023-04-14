Deals: Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch hits $200, Anker PowerCore 24K $40 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Amazfit’s GTR 3 Pro smartwatch at the second-best price to date of $200. You can now also take $40 off Anker’s 140W PowerCore 24K Power Bank to keep your everyday carry juiced up away from home, while the Beats Studio Buds come in six colorways at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazfit’s GTR 3 Pro smartwatch rocks 12-day battery

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch for $200. Clocking in at $50 off, this is now matching the second-best price to date from the usual $250 going rate. It’s within $8 of the all-time low from earlier in the year and only the second notable chance to save in 2023 so far. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable with a more elegant twist, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build.

Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more, not to mention the 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. All of that is packed into a hand-polished stainless steel case that comes backed by a matching leather band. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker’s 140W PowerCore 24K Power Bank now $40 off

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $120. Normally fetching $150, the price just recently rose to $160. Today’s offer takes $40 off while delivering the third-best discount of the year at within $20 of the all-time low. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen in over a month.

Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info.

Beats Studio Buds come in six colorways

Amazon is now offering Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 shipped in all six colors. Down from its usual $150 going rate, regardless of which colorway catches your interest, today’s offer lands at 33% off. It’s $20 under our previous March mention, and comes within $10 of the year’s best price last set back in January. Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Now on sale from the usual $70 going rate, these land at the second-best price of the year at within $1 of the 2023 low.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]