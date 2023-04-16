 Skip to main content

Google working on ‘GIFI’ image generator, ‘Searchalong’ chatbot in Chrome, more

Abner Li  | Apr 16 2023
0 Comments
Besides Magi, a new report today details what other generative AI features Google is working on across Image Search and Chrome, including a browser chatbot.

According to the New York Times, Google is developing “GIFI” to generate AI images in Google Images results. The company previously showed off its Imagen and Parti text-to-image generators, and we found in February that it might possibly come to Gboard on Android

Officially, Google already previewed such a generator coming to Workspace products like Slides, which would be useful for quickly finding assets when creating presentations:

“Searchalong” is described as a chatbot in Google Chrome to let users ask questions while browsing the web:

People might ask the chatbot for activities near an Airbnb rental, for example, and the A.I. would scan the page and the rest of the internet for a response.

Earlier this year, we also saw work on bringing Bard to ChromeOS.

There’s also “Tivoli Tutor” to somehow “teach users a new language through open-ended A.I. text conversations.” These product ideas are said to be in “various stages of development.”

Google is also exploring letting users “search for music through a conversation with a chatbot,” though it’s not clear whether this is in any way related to YouTube Music and could just be a Google Search feature. Another exploitation is letting “people use Google Earth’s mapping technology with help from A.I.”

