 Skip to main content

Pixel 7 Pro and Tensor G2’s improved modem beat out iPhone in speed test

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 18 2023 - 5:45 am PT
0 Comments
pixel 7 pro and iphone

Google’s first Tensor-powered smartphones had an unfortunate downside in their modem, which often made cellular connections unreliable or slower than on other phones. With the Pixel 7 series and Tensor G2, though, Google made big improvements to the modem, as is proven by the Pixel 7 Pro outranking the iPhone 14 Pro in a speed test report.

Ookla, the company behind the Speed Test app you might have installed, this week posted its breakdown of Q1 2023 speed test results in the United States. The report found that mobile devices in the US get an average of 81 Mbps download and 9.4 Mbps upload, with T-Mobile typically providing the fastest speeds in the country.

The report goes on to compare some of the most popular phones in the US based on their speed tests and found that, unsurprisingly, Samsung’s latest devices top the charts. The Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4, equipped with Qualcomm’s latest modems, managed median download speeds of 161 Mbps and 143 Mbps, respectively, with 16 Mbps and 13.6 Mbps upload. Just behind those devices, though, was Google’s Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro managed a median download speed of 132.57 Mbps and 15.31 Mbps up. That’s a bit behind Samsung and Qualcomm’s performance overall, but not by much, which is impressive given the continued use of a Samsung-provided modem in both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

But more important here is that Google managed to beat out the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which hit 130.99 Mbps down and 14.47 Mbps up. It’s not a major difference, but it’s certainly noteworthy, especially as Apple also uses Qualcomm-built modems. In last year’s Q1 findings, Ookla didn’t mention the Pixel 6 series ranking within the top five.

We found in a test last year that the modem in Tensor G2 was a marked improvement over what was attached to the original Tensor chip and said that the improved cellular performance alone was a major reason to look at Google’s newer phones. The same modem is set to be used on the upcoming Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and this year’s Pixel 8 series.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Tensor

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.