‘Samsung News’ is coming to your Galaxy smartphone

Rolling out starting today, Samsung is debuting its own news app, Samsung News, which aggregates content and makes it available to Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners.

Announced in a press release, Samsung is launching its own news app in a beta form for Galaxy smartphone and tablet users in the United States. “Samsung News” replaces the Samsung Free app, which has been available on Galaxy devices since 2020.

Samsung Free was a “one-stop” content app that offered live content from Samsung TV Plus, minigames, podcasts, and news articles. That experience is going away starting today, with Samsung News taking its place. Users that already have Samsung Free installed will see it replaced with the new app automatically.

The Samsung News app is supposed to be available through the Galaxy Store, but it’s not live just yet.

What content will be available through the News app? Samsung says the beta will provide access to news content from a number of major digital publishers, with the list expanding over time.

Samsung News will initially provide access to news content from a wide range of partners, including Bloomberg Media, CNN, Fortune, Fox News, Glamour, GQ, HuffPost, Money, Newsweek, New York Post, Parade, POLITICO, Refinery29, Reuters, Salon, Slate, Sports Illustrated, The Daily Beast, TheStreet, USA TODAY, and Vice. Additional news sources will be added to the app over time through Samsung’s syndication partner, upday.

The app will offer news feeds from supported publishers, two Daily Briefings (morning and evening), as well as podcasts.

