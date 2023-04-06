 Skip to main content

This is how much bigger the Galaxy Watch 6 display will likely be

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 6 2023 - 7:16 am PT
samsung galaxy watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to deliver some notable hardware upgrades over Samsung’s past couple of models, including a bigger display. Now, we’re getting a better idea of what that bigger display will bring to the table.

Samsung generally sells its smartwatches in two sizes, one model at 40mm or 42mm, and another at 44mm or 46mm. With the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4, that left room for a display on the smaller model measuring 1.2 inches, while the larger model had a 1.4-inch display.

Ice Universe says that the Galaxy Watch 6 will have bigger displays and offered up measurements for both. For the larger 44mm model, there’s a boost of roughly 5%. That jumps from 1.4-inches to 1.47-inches. It’s not a huge leap, but it’s still a difference that should feel noticeable.

The bigger upgrade would be to the smaller model, which moves from 1.2-inches to 1.31-inches. That’s an increase of just over 9%. It’s certainly a welcome jump, too, given Samsung’s smaller model has always felt a bit too cramped.

As reported yesterday, this comes from thinning out the bezels.

The other boost Samsung seems to be preparing is upping the resolution of the display. The 40mm model would jump from 396×396 to 432×432, while the larger 44mm model would go from 450×450 to 480×480.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to debut later this year alongside Samsung’s next generation of foldables and a rumored Galaxy SmartTag sequel.

