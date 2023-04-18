Should you buy a new phone now, or wait for the Pixel 7a?

We’re potentially weeks away from the next Google mid-ranger, which could provide some substantial leaps over the previous generation. Heck, it might even encroach upon the base Pixel 7, and that’s why we think you need to wait until the Pixel 7a launches before picking up a new phone.

Pixel 7a expectations

Google has not officially shared any info on the Pixel 7a. Leaks and rumors have done a fair bit to help give a clearer indication of what this next-generation mid-ranger will bring to the table. As you would expect, the design is going to adopt the Pixel 7 series’ new traits. That means a metal camera frame, polished side rails, and cutouts only for the camera lens systems. Yes, Google will stick with glossy finishes this time once again.

If you are happy to wait until release, you should be able to grab the Pixel 7a in at least three colors including white/silver, gray-black/magnesium, and a striking blue-ish variant. The Pixel 7a shares the same shape and screen bezels as last year’s Pixel 6a, but does see a couple of tweaks. The camera bar is actually marginally lower this time around and also matches the design of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with a metal bar that has a cutout for the camera module. It looks like the bar will be matte, matching the $599 Pixel 7.

The chassis will measure 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm, and the eagle-eyed among you will spot that this is a very minor increase over the Pixel 6a’s 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm dimensions. Just whether being 0.2 mm taller, 1.1 mm wider, and 0.1 mm thicker is a notable increase remains to be seen, but it’s an increase nonetheless. The AMOLED display is supposedly rated at 6.1 inches. Meaning the Pixel 7a will be marginally smaller than the 6.3-inch screen used on the Pixel 7.

Upgrades are due on the 1080p display. A 90Hz screen is expected, and this means that this is set to be the first A-series phone with a high-refresh-rate panel. Other specs include the Tensor G2 processor, a bumped 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB onboard storage. Another new function is likely to be the inclusion of wireless charging. This might be something prospective Pixel 7a buyers have been waiting for since the start of the A-series.

We’re saying goodbye to the Sony IMX363 main sensor after almost five years. It’s likely being ditched in favor of the 64-megapixel rated Sony IMX787 main sensor and a secondary 13-megapixel Sony IMX712 sensor. This sensor could also be used for the selfie shooter, too. We’re waiting to see if we’ll see the Pixel 7a launch with Super Res Zoom, Guided Frame, Photo Unblur, or Cinematic Blur. It’s a certainty that Android 13 will come pre-installed and three full operating system updates along with five years of security patches are going to be standard.

Because of just how closely the prospective spec sheet aligns with the base Pixel 7, it could encroach heavily but at an even cheaper price point. The marginally longer update timeline could also make the Pixel 7a a better overall value proposition for anyone shopping for a new device right now.

What about the Pixel 6a?

While we suggest waiting for the Pixel 7a, it’ll shunt aside the Pixel 6a. Because Google’s A-series smartphones hit store shelves almost a year ago, it will be superseded by the new hardware. Sure, the 6a is almost a year old, but it’s still a solid affordable alternative to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. What’s more, the initial $449 retail price has come down significantly since June 2022. Even if the Pixel 7a does offer major upgrades to the A-series, the Pixel 6a packs in a great package with just a few caveats.

The first-generation Tensor processor remains more than capable and smokes most of the mid-range chipsets found in similarly priced handsets. Sure, the camera utilizes an aging Sony IMX363 main sensor. That said, it’s competent and backed by almost five years of Google’s expert camera tuning and post-processing. This is another area in which the Pixel 6a ousts many affordable Android phones vying for the best budget camera experience.

You’ll need to work out if you can live with a 60Hz screen, a lack of wireless charging, and a slightly outdated design. None of these should be considered outright dealbreakers though.

Now the biggest bonus is that with the Pixel 7a on the horizon, the Pixel 6a is reportedly going to be sticking around alongside the Pixel 7a, but that likely won’t stop fire sales from happening as some carriers attempt to clear inventory or stock. We’ve regularly seen the device drop below the $300 mark unlocked. That’ll likely dip even further once Google reveals its predecessor.

Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet

We’re set to see more than just the Pixel 7a over the coming weeks. The long-awaited Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold are also expected to join the growing Made by Google device lineup. It’s unlikely that either of these devices will have any effect on the pricing of your next smartphone.

Of course, Google and various carriers could offer incentives and deals that bundle the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7a. This could be an interesting prospect and help you build a mini-ecosystem of hardware that’ll work seamlessly together. None of this is guaranteed, but it is something to think about.

Should you buy now or wait for Pixel 7a?

About upgrading: 9to5Google often gives specific product recommendations. Sometimes, we may suggest not upgrading, due to various reasons including, but not limited to: increased device cost, negligible performance gains, or environmental impact. Whether to upgrade is always your call, but our aim is to help you make as informed a decision as possible.

Somewhat annoyingly, we can’t give you a definitive answer. However, what we can say is that it will heavily depend upon your own personal situation or circumstances. If you must have the latest and greatest Google chipset, or the most recent device, then you can’t go wrong with the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro.

We’re working with leaked information, but all of the signs point to a marked improvement with the Pixel 7a that might make it worthwhile if you wait and pick one up when the device goes on sale. Because it is heavily expected to add a high refresh rate screen alongside wireless charging and an improved camera system, if you are squarely looking at the Pixel 7 specifically, then we’d say it cannot hurt to wait a little while longer.

The proposed asking price will be lower. If it dips below the $500 mark as it appears to be poised to start at $499, then it could be an even better buy than the Pixel 7, which starts at $599. Now, this is where things get confusing as this is the proposed retail pricing for the 2022 flagship. Six months after launch, the price has dipped and with offers and rebates, it’s substantially less than the asking price.

Incentives make the Pixel 7 one of the best value propositions on Android right now. The Pixel 7a launch could have an even greater knock-on effect too. Don’t be too surprised if carriers and retailers begin to offer last year’s model at even greater discounts to clear stock once the 7a does arrive.

Google is unlikely to discontinue the current-gen Pixel 7 and 7 Pro until the weeks proceeding the Pixel 8 series launch in late-2023. That means that for the biggest savings, it’s wise to wait just to see how the Pixel 7a changes the buying landscape.

Whether you are interested in the Pixel 7a or not, it might be worth waiting to see just what Google has to offer as the firm’s mid-range hardware has the capability to change the buying landscape. When it is officially unveiled we’ll learn more about just what upgrades are coming alongside information on any pre-order bonuses.

A competitively priced Pixel helps push down the pricing of existing Google hardware. It also keeps other OEMs in check. Samsung phones often get a price drop mid-year to help shift more handsets and curb the growth of Google in the mid-range space. If you hold on a little longer, it’s a win-win for everyone.