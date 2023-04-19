Google now taking Android 14 Beta 1 feedback

With the Android 14 Beta 1 now a week old, Google is seeking the first wave of feedback from Pixel testers. People reporting bugs will not be a surprise, as Beta 1 — in our experience — is not ready for daily driver usage.

As always, you start by confirming what build version (UPB1.230309.014 or 014.A1) you’re running, what device you have (Pixel 4a 5G – 7 Pro), your location, and your carrier.

You can rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

That’s followed by a feedback question on whether you’d recommend Android 14 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience” on Android 14 from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device” (13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 or the stable release).

Afterward, you’re asked to identify a “top issue area,” with the ability to leave more details on the problem. This list is similar to the earlier one but adds the following:

Audio Experience (audio quality, device vibration)

System User Interface (Issues with Notifications, Quick Settings, Home Screen, Gesture Navigation)

It ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing open text fields for:

What is the one thing we could do to make your experience as an Android Beta user more enjoyable?

Do you have any additional feedback you would like to share with the team about your program experience?

