Google now taking Android 14 Beta 1 feedback

With the Android 14 Beta 1 now a week old, Google is seeking the first wave of feedback from Pixel testers. People reporting bugs will not be a surprise, as Beta 1 — in our experience — is not ready for daily driver usage.
As always, you start by confirming what build version (UPB1.230309.014 or 014.A1) you’re running, what device you have (Pixel 4a 5G – 7 Pro), your location, and your carrier.
You can rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).
That’s followed by a feedback question on whether you’d recommend Android 14 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience” on Android 14 from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device” (13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 or the stable release).
Afterward, you’re asked to identify a “top issue area,” with the ability to leave more details on the problem. This list is similar to the earlier one but adds the following:
- Audio Experience (audio quality, device vibration)
- System User Interface (Issues with Notifications, Quick Settings, Home Screen, Gesture Navigation)
It ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing open text fields for:
- What is the one thing we could do to make your experience as an Android Beta user more enjoyable?
- Do you have any additional feedback you would like to share with the team about your program experience?
