Facer 4.6.0 update introduces interactive watch faces for Wear OS

One of the benefits of using a Wear OS smartwatch over a traditional timepiece is its ability to change watch faces whenever you want. Facer, an app that allows you to build your own watch faces or choose from thousands of others, has just been updated to allow for interactive watch faces.

With the 4.6.0 update, Facer watch faces can now do the following:

Launch frequently used apps on the watch

Switch between different data modes, color, styles

Trigger fun and random animations

Implement mini-games

Cross-promote other designs or products related to the face

Facer has been working with some of its top designers for the last couple of days to bring interactive aspects to some of their most popular watch faces. You can see a couple of them in action on Facer’s website.

If you want to give Facer a try, you can download the app for free from the Play Store. Unfortunately, the ability to create your own interactive watch faces is still limited to the company’s “Facer Partners.” Once the feature is more stable, I am sure the tool will roll out to everyone.

