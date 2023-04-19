 Skip to main content

WhatsApp working on adding support for animated emoji

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Apr 19 2023 - 3:02 am PT
1 Comment
WhatsApp for Android

As one of the biggest cross-platform messaging services, WhatsApp evolves at a constant rate. A feature that has been spotted in the works is the potential addition of animated emoji within WhatsApp chats.

Code-digger WABetaInfo has uncovered work by Meta to bring animated emoji to WhatsApp. This would stack with other findings in recent months that heavily imply that we’ll get more options for in-app stickers and emotes.

According to this find, when sending specific emoji, this will mimic Telegram’s existing feature by automatically adding animation to the outgoing or received message. This is merely a cosmetic change, but one that might be of interest to many users that might never have used rival services that already have similar features.

whatsapp animated emoji

It appears that the animated WhatsApp emoji are designed and created using Lottie. This is an optimized library that makes it quick and easy for designers to create animations but keep the package size small. Scalability is touted as a benefit, as increasing image size shouldn’t impact on quality.

At the moment, the only indications of the option coming to the messaging platform come via the WhatsApp desktop beta. However, it’s highly likely that animated emoji will be available on all version of WhatsApp when released.

WABetaInfo also has noted some minor improvements are arriving for the contact view within WhatsApp. Android users on the latest beta may spot minute changes to the “About” text that shows underneath contact information. The text used is now smaller so that multiple lines of text are now visible. It’s a tiny change that might help you out if you are enrolled on the latest Android beta build.

More on WhatsApp:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro