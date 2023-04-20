Latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is first ChromeOS device w/ 13th Gen Intel Core chip

During the [email protected] event, the latest generation of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 was unveiled, marking the first ChromeOS device to feature a 13th-generation Intel Core processor.

Acer is among the most prolific Chromebook makers today, offering models like the budget-friendly Chromebook Spin 311 and gaming-ready Chromebook 516 GE (my personal daily driver). For years now, the company’s flagships have been the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Chromebook Spin 713, each getting refreshed periodically.

The latest refresh to the Chromebook Spin 714, debuting during the [email protected] event, upgrades the processor to the new 13th-generation Intel Core lineup. In fact, Acer is doing so ahead of other Chromebook makers, with the Spin 714 set to be the first ChromeOS device on the market with one of Intel’s latest chips.

That’s not the only upgrade you’ll find, though. For the performance-minded, higher-end models of this convertible Chromebook can feature as much as 32 GB of RAM and can include up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage, capable of speeds as high as 16 Gb/s – double that of the Gen3 storage found in last year’s model.

For everyone else, Acer has also massively stepped up the camera quality in the Chromebook Spin 714 by including a QHD webcam, perfect for business meetings or simply hanging out with friends online. On some models, you’ll also find a new fingerprint sensor – an oddly missing feature on the last model – to make sign-in a breeze.

Otherwise, you’ll find much of the same design from last year between the 14-inch WUXGA 1920×1200 (16:10) display with Corning’s Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass, top-facing speakers, port arrangement, and overall aesthetic. Acer also retained the stowable USI 1.0 stylus (the Chromebook is also compatible with USI 2.0 if you wish to buy an alternative pen) for drawing, taking notes, and other tablet uses.

All in all, it looks like Acer has crafted a worthy successor for its flagship Chromebook, introducing the latest performance enhancements and addressing complaints about last year’s model. If you’re looking for a high-end Chromebook that’s ready to be your workhorse laptop, artistic tablet, streaming gateway, and more, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is shaping up to be a clear winner.

The new Chromebook Spin 714 is set to arrive in North America next month with a starting price of $699. Meanwhile, EMEA regions will see a starting price of €999 when it arrives in July.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) specs

Display: 14″ with IPS, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 340 nits, multi-touch 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut sRGB 100% Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Audio: • DTS® Audio • Two built-in upward-firing stereo speakers • Two built-in array microphones • Google Assistant™ Lab Certification (ART)

Processor options: Intel® Core™ i3-1315U processor Intel® Core™ i5-1335U processor Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processor Intel® vPro™ with Intel® CoreTM i7-1365U processor

Memory options: 8 / 16 / 32 GB of LPDDR4X RAM

8 / 16 / 32 GB of LPDDR4X RAM Storage options: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe 128 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe

Ports: 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 USB-A HDMI 3.5mm audio

Camera: QHD MIPI 2K Webcam

QHD MIPI 2K Webcam Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2

Security: Optional fingerprint reader with on-chip matching design for Chrome OS Discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution for Chromebook

Durability: MIL-STD 810H

MIL-STD 810H Eco-friendly design: EPEAT Gold registered 100% recyclable and plastic-free packaging

Dimensions: 312.6 (W) x 224 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm 12.31 (W) x 8.82 (D) x 0.71 (H) inch

Weight: 1.37 kg / 3.02 lbs