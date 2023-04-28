 Skip to main content

OnePlus Pad pre-orders are now open for $479 – what do you want to know?

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 28 2023 - 6:03 am PT
After months of teasing, the OnePlus Pad is now officially available for pre-order ahead of its release on May 8.

The OnePlus Pad was announced back in February as the brand’s first Android tablet, but many details were kept secret at the time outside of the tablet’s core specs – MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 11.61-inch 144Hz display, and Android 13 with OxygenOS.

Earlier this week, OnePlus finally confirmed the pricing of its first tablet, with customers expected to fork over $479 for the device – about $200 less than a comparable Samsung tablet, but a bit higher than the current-generation iPad.

As of today, real pre-orders for the tablet are opening up. This isn’t the $100 deposit that kicked off earlier this month, but real pre-orders where you’ll be able to just order the tablet as usual, no extra steps attached. Shipping of the OnePlus Pad starts on May 8, along with typical online availability. Other retailers will offer the tablet starting later in May.

Unfortunately, there are no big pre-order perks for the OnePlus Pad. There’s no free stylus or case or keyboard, just the tablet and an optional discount on bundling OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Personally, I’ve been using the OnePlus Pad for the past couple of weeks, and our review will be going live early next week. But, in the meantime, what do you want to know about the OnePlus Pad? We have no remaining embargo at this point, so I’ll do my best to answer any questions you may have.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

