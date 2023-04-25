OnePlus Pad will cost $479 in the US, ships May 8

The OnePlus Pad is the brand’s very first Android tablet, and finally, the price has been revealed.

After “pre-orders” in the form of paid reservations opened up earlier this month, OnePlus is today confirming the price of the OnePlus Pad – $479 in the United States.

Here’s the breakdown for a few other regions:

United States: $479

Canada: $649

United Kingdom: £449

Europe: €499

India: ₹37,999

That price puts the tablet over $100 above Apple’s base iPad model, and about $20 above the iPad 10th Generation. But, it’s also significantly cheaper than Samsung’s comparable tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8, which starts at $699.

The OnePlus Pad includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with Android 13 and OxygenOS out of the box. The tablet has an 11.61-inch display that runs at 144Hz, faster than even Samsung’s latest tablets, and has a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

OnePlus’ release comes just before another flagship Android tablet, with the launch of the Google Pixel Tablet right around the corner.

Early reservations for the OnePlus Pad are still open, with a free OnePlus Stylo or OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard included (we recommend the keyboard, which costs more than the stylus). Shipping for the tablet begins on May 8.

