OnePlus Nord Buds 2 launch w/ ANC, Google Fast Pair, more

Alongside the brand-new Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus has officially unveiled the Nords Buds 2 true wireless earbuds.

As a follow-up to the impressive original Nord Buds, the Nord Buds 2 leverage some impressive functions and improve upon the experience with what the firm calls BassWave enhancements. This should improve the bass response and tandem with the 12.4mm drivers providing “bolder beats.”

The inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC) is one major attraction. Noise reduction is rated at -25dB while Dolby Atmos technology and a Dirac Audio Tuner should help improve the listening experience for a variety of audio types – from spoken word to music. An Advanced Clear Call function is said to enhance calling when using the Nord Buds 2.

Each earbud is capable of up to five hours of lifespan when ANC is active or seven hours when disabled. The charging carry case provides a further 27 hours or 36 hours respectively. Just 10 minutes of charging with a USB-C cable is said to provide a further five hours of listening. The carry case weighs 37.5 g and each earbud adds another 4.7 g.

Other notables include IP55 water and dust-resistance ratings for the earbuds and the case. There is also support for Google Fast Pair with your Android devices. You can also use the HeyMelody app to access further controls and functions including an equalizer. Pairing takes just 0.3 seconds.

The OnePlus Nords Buds 2 will be available in Lightning White and Thunder Grey colorways and priced at just £69 in the UK. They will go on sale later this month at OnePlus.com and Amazon.co.uk.

More on OnePlus: