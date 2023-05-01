 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets astrophotography support, perfect for its built-in tripod

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 1 2023 - 7:13 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy z fold 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is picking up a new trick, with support for astrophotography officially arriving on the device this week.

A new update headed out to Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners using Samsung’s “Expert RAW” app brings support for astrophotography to the flagship foldable.

Fold 4 owners on Reddit spotted the addition, including showing off support for showing outlines of constellations on the screen.

Samsung’s take on astrophotography can capture data for lengthy periods of time, even capturing the movement of the stars in the sky during the shot. Google’s Pixel phones have also supported astrophotography modes for the past few generations, but with limited improvements over time. The feature also doesn’t have a dedicated mode like Samsung’s, with Pixels just repurposing Night Sight for these kinds of shots, but delivering spectacular results at times.

What’s really fun about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 getting astrophotography support is that this allows owners to take great advantage of the Fold’s “Flex Mode” hinge, which can position the cameras at a certain angle perfectly still. Many have used that feature, especially on Galaxy Z Flip devices, for selfies as it’s quite convenient to have what is effectively a tripod on hand at all times.

Image: u/AnmolJain85

Samsung is also rolling out support for astrophotography to the Galaxy S21 series with this update, as SamMobile spotted.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.