First Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders show a much thinner foldable of the same design

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 29 2023 - 4:46 am PT
The foldable market is seeing a plethora of new entries and updates this year, including the upcoming release of Samsung’s new round of releases. Now, we’re getting a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in a set of renders.

@OnLeaks and SmartPrix today published a set of CAD-based renders that give us our first look at what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will look like and, yet again, it kinda just looks the same.

The back of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same raised camera bump for the three camera sensors (now with its flash on the side instead of the bottom) with a design that’s otherwise blank, and a frame that’s slightly curved on the edges. The entire phone also has virtually the same aspect ratio, with a tall and narrow outer display that leads to an almost square inner display that’s a little bit taller than it is wide.

On the bright side, though, these renders do confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be considerably thinner than its predecessors when it’s closed. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, when closed, will apparently measure 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5mm, down from a maximum of 15.8mm on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s thanks to the new hinge, which uses a “droplet” design for the display, meaning there’s no longer a gap when the device is closed.

When it’s open, the Fold 5 will measure 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm, a hair smaller in each dimension except for thickness, which is unchanged from the Fold 4.

Based on these renders, it really does seem the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a bit less exciting than previously thought but, really, that might be alright. The biggest change Samsung is making is the addition of a “droplet” hinge that allows for this thinner form factor and also, presumably, will finally do something noticeable to the infamous crease.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in July or August.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

