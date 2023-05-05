 Skip to main content

YouTube TV’s referral program has changed, as DVR changes are tested

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 5 2023 - 8:19 am PT
YouTube TV has offered a referral program for a while, but it’s getting a change now as referrers will get a smaller credit, and that credit will be dependent on how long people stick with the service.

As The Desk spotted earlier this week, YouTube TV has quietly updated its referral program. Previously, the program offered referrers a $45 credit on their bill after referring a new customer to sign up for YouTube TV.

Now, the referral program only offers a maximum credit of $39, and it takes longer to get that credit.

Where the previous version delivered the full $45 credit instantly, and stacked that credit, the new program delivers an instant $15 credit when the new user signs up. From there, an $8 credit is delivered for each month that new subscriber stays on the service, maxing out after three months.

Beyond that, CordCuttersNews also this week highlighted some changes to YouTube TV’s DVR interface, with some users seeing that shows are now labeled as “Watched,” “Unwatched,” and “Caught Up.” Apparently, this has been quite confusing for many.

