Android’s Nearby Share for Windows PCs is now available globally

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 6 2023 - 2:42 pm PT
Android Nearby Share Windows

Following its launch earlier this year, Google is widely expanding the availability of Nearby Share for Windows PCs to nearly all countries around the globe.

Nearby Share for Windows PCs allows Android users to exchange files with their PC, whether it’s a desktop or laptop, wirelessly and through Android’s native menus. As we brought out in our initial hands-on coverage, it’s generally very fast and reliable, even in this early beta.

However, at launch, Google restricted the feature to only a handful of countries, with a primary focus on the United States.

In the time since, Google has quietly expanded support to other regions. On a support page, Google now says that Nearby Share for Windows PCs is now available in “most countries globally.” This includes portions of Europe, as well as many other countries around the globe. Many were able to install Nearby Share previously with success, but it wasn’t officially supported or directly available for download in many countries until now.

Google says:

Nearby Share Beta for Windows PCs is available in the US and most countries globally. Support is currently not available for the following: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

For the time being, Nearby Share for PCs is still in beta, and still restricts a few regions from using the app. This includes Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria. There’s no word on an official release, and there’s also no changes yet to system requirements, including the lack of official support for ARM-based devices.

Thanks Bobba!

