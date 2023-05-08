Oppo may be preparing to leave France following rumors of wider departure from Europe

Following restrictions in Germany, Oppo and OnePlus have been rumored to be departing the European market, but both brands have denied as such. Now, a new report cites evidence that Oppo is at least moving toward leaving France.

Frandroid reports that Oppo has “simply ceased” commercial animation roles in France, a role that is considered “extremely important” by sources Frandroid spoke to.

The outlet also cites sales roles, where Oppo is apparently only pushing forth with existing products in stock rather than planning for any future arrivals. This includes the Oppo Find N2 Flip, the brand’s first globally available foldable, which isn’t being sold in stores in France.

Another source hinting at Oppo’s departure from France came from a company that Oppo contracted, Atmospheres. The company apparently furloughed all employees working for Oppo recently and will lose its contract with the smartphone brand on June 30, with Oppo apparently leaving millions of euros unpaid to the contractor.

The whole Frandroid report really shows the writing on the wall for Oppo’s presence in France, but the company continues to say it will stick around. In a statement, Oppo said that it will remain in France past the June 30 date mentioned but wouldn’t comment on the outstanding balance with Atmospheres or the number of commercial animators still in place.

Quite telling was a portion of the statement that spoke to existing Oppo users rather than committing to the future.

Our top priority is to continue to provide excellent service to our existing users in France, as always. Users can continue to use Oppo products, access after-sales service, receive future operating system updates, and more. Nothing changes for end users.

As mentioned, this comes after Oppo was reported to be leaving Europe almost entirely, which the company has denied thus far. But, really, it does seem things are moving in that direction.

