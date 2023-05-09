Poco F5 series finally adds wireless charging

The Poco F5 series has been announced, with two phones packing Snapdragon chipsets and speedy charging, all with the promise of Poco’s typical affordable pricing.

The Poco F5 series breaks down into two devices. The standard Poco F5 is more of a mid-range device, where the F5 Pro is more of an affordable flagship. The core difference comes down to the chipset. The Poco F5 is built on top of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, where the F5 Pro packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Poco F5 surrounds that chip with a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz. The base model includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with an optional upgrade to 12GB of RAM. There’s a triple-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor sits on the IP53 water-resistant body, and there’s a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 67W fast charging. Android 13 is available out of the box.

The Poco F5 Pro is remarkably similar. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, but this time at WQHD+ and also at 120Hz. It also adds an extra model with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, while sharing the same Android version and camera array. You will find an under-display fingerprint sensor here, though, as well as support for 30W wireless charging – a first for the brand – in addition to the 67W wired charging for the larger 5,160 mAh battery.

Poco also notes that “LiquidCool Technology 2.0” on both phones improves heat dissipation, by 35% on the standard F5.

The Poco F5 will sell for $379 in black, white, and blue, while the F5 Pro will sell for $449, converted to local currency, in black and white. The devices won’t be sold in the United States, but they seem like killer options for the rest of the globe.

