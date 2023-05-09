Samsung’s Android 14 update shows up well ahead of schedule

Samsung has been speeding up the cadence of its Android version updates, and this week the first firm evidence of the company’s Android 14 update showed up, quite a bit ahead of schedule.

Android 14 is, of course, not nearly finalized. Google has issued one beta of the new system version, with another due basically any time now. The update doesn’t seem to be major by any means, but it brings some neat new features as we’ve previously covered.

But, interestingly, Samsung is now testing out early internal builds of its Android 14 update on Galaxy S23 devices, as multiple Twitter users noted. The folks at SamMobile also found builds for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

The new update won’t be ready for customers for quite some time and it comes as no surprise that Samsung is already testing out the update. But what is notable here is the timing. Samsung has reached this stage of internal testing quite early, approximately two months early according to the person that first found these early test builds. Going back, though, we did notice that evidence of the update first showed up in June, but in either case, it’s still great to see Samsung making further progress.

Android 14 on Samsung devices, rumored to be called “One UI 6.0,” is confirmed to address longstanding issues with background apps on Galaxy devices, but it’s unclear what else Samsung has in store.

