Android 13 beta seems to be right around the corner for Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Google has yet to finalize Android 13, but it seems more updates are coming up quick. Some new evidence points to the Android 13 beta coming soon for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Android 13 beta seems to be coming up soon

Recently, Google released the third beta update for Android 13 which delivered a few tweaks and fixes as the platform refresh moves towards its final release. As it appears right now, Google should release Android 13 to the public sometime in August or September, well ahead of last year’s schedule.

As highlighted by the folks over at TizenHelp, it seems Samsung is ready to start testing out its own flavor of Android 13 in a beta update.

Firmware version S906NKSU2ZVF6 popped up in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, which is believed to be the first Android 13 build for a Galaxy S22 series device. The update has yet to roll out to anyone, but development is well underway.

As is usually the case, the update will likely be available first for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, Samsung’s current flagships. Foldables and the Galaxy S21 series will likely follow closely behind.

What will Android 13 bring to Samsung’s devices? “One UI 5.0” is still largely a mystery at this point, but we have some hints that it will improve some animations and other small tweaks, but larger changes remain to be seen. With One UI 4.0, Samsung adopted a form of Material You to bring accent colors to its Android skin based on a user’s wallpaper.

It was previously reported that Samsung would release its Android 13 beta in July. Last year, Samsung released the Android 12 beta in September, so this would be far ahead of schedule.

This continues Samsung’s speedy track record

Samsung has become a shining example of what Android updates should look like, delivering some of the longest support timelines and the fastest updates.

In 2021, Samsung beat Google’s Pixel by delivering four years of security updates to its Galaxy smartphones, and doubled down on that in 2022. Now, new Galaxy devices get four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates.

Samsung is, right now, quite literally the best brand for Android updates. Only Google’s Pixel 6 series rivals it, and even then, it falls a bit behind.

Android 13 has the potential to be one of the fastest updates in the platform’s recent history, and Samsung seems to be following Google’s lead instead of sticking with the status quo. It’s great to see!

