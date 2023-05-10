 Skip to main content

Google’s ‘Project Tailwind’ is an AI notebook that helps with study and more

May 10 2023
Google has launched “Project Tailwind,” a new AI-first tool that is effectively a notebook of the future to help you research information as you write about it.

Alongside its new AI integration in Google Search and Workspace products such as Docs and Gmail, Google has also launched “Project Tailwind.”

Google explains Tailwind as an “AI-first notebook” that pulls information from the documents that you upload or have in Google Drive.

Tailwind is your AI-first notebook, grounded in the information you choose and trust. Tailwind is an experiment, and currently available in the U.S. only. Join the waitlist to try it for yourself.

Users can ask the AI questions in natural language and get responses to help in the context of their documents, which includes notes. There are also buttons for “New Ideas,” “Reading Quiz,” and “Summary.” Effectively, this can create study guides not based on the information on the web, but the information you give it, to help with study and learning. Tailwind then cites all of its sources within your own documents.

The waitlist for “Project Tailwind” is open now, but it’s only available in the United States for now. Google says it is in its “early days” still.

