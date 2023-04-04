Peloton’s Wear OS integration seems to work on Pixel Watch and others, not just Samsung

Peloton today announced a new integration with Wear OS that would allow Samsung Galaxy Watch devices to pair with Peloton machines to show your heart rate. But apparently, that integration works on other smartwatches too.

The quick summary of Peloton’s announcement from earlier today is that the company’s Wear OS app now supports pairing your watch to a Peloton Bike, Treadmill, and other products. When paired, your heart rate would then be transmitted over to the Peloton’s display. It’s a neat integration, but it goes beyond just Samsung’s Galaxy Watch.

In a brief blog post, Peloton offered a bit more detail on its new Wear OS integration, which straightforwardly says that this works on “any” device “running Wear OS 3 or higher.” In a post announcing the collaboration, Samsung led many to believe the integration worked on only Galaxy Watch devices (which, of course, makes sense for that post).

Peloton says:

Ready to reach your goals? There’s a new way for you to track them. You can now download the Peloton Watch App on any Android watch device running WearOS 3 or higher.

Expanding on the functionality, the post goes on to explain:

Using your Android watch running WearOS 3 or higher as a heart rate monitor also means you’ll get your Strive Score after your workout ends.

Beyond that, there’s also another paragraph that says that the functionality on the Peloton itself refers to support as “Wear OS” rather than specifying the Galaxy Watch.

Open the Peloton App on your phone and navigate to your profile. Tap the three lines in the top right corner and click ‘add-ons.’ Select ‘Wear OS’ and follow the steps to download the Peloton Watch App.

Based on all of that, we’re led to believe that Peloton integration for Wear OS works beyond the Galaxy Watch series, including on devices such as the Pixel Watch and those from Fossil. Wear OS 3 seems to be the only requirement. In a footnote on its blog post, Samsung does say that the Samsung Health app is required for the Peloton watch app, but the app does work on other Wear OS devices without access to the Peloton app as we’ve tested in the past.

Unfortunately, we don’t currently have a Peloton on hand to directly test out the new Wear OS integration with a non-Samsung watch, but if you do, please drop a comment below and let us know if it’s working for you!

