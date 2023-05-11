Deals: Google Pixel 7a launch discount, first Pixel Stand 2nd Gen discount of the year at $59, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a launch discount on the Google Pixel 7a at $499 with a bundled $50 gift card. That pairs with a fitting price cut that’s delivering the first chance to save on the Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $59 this year. Then the best price of 2023 has arrived on the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch at $240. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7a now shipping for $499 with a bundled $50 gift card

Google just took to the stage in Mountain View, California to reveal a series of new devices yesterday, and today the savings are here. The all-new Pixel 7a began shipping right after the keynote, delivering a new and more affordable alternative to Google’s flagship handsets. Now courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the A series smartphone for $499 while scoring a $50 gift card along the way. This is the first chance to save on an all-new handset, especially one that is already as good of a value as they come.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen on sale for the first time this year

Fitting for today’s Google I/O keynote, we’re now tracking the first discount of the year on the brand’s latest Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. The accessory launched last year and has seen a few discounts land since, but now Amazon is stepping in to delivering the first chance to save since back over the holidays last year. The Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen now sells for $59, down from its usual $79 going rate to deliver $20 in savings. It is matching the second-best price to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back over a quick drop to $54 in October.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 7/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds Pro and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch lands at best price of the year of $240

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $240 in Lunar White. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer lands at the best price of the year with $60 in savings attached. This is $10 under our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday season last year. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]