Honor’s Magic Vs foldable is coming to the UK for £1,399

Honor is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic Vs, in the UK, just a few months after it’s MWC announcement.

Honor is new to the global foldable market. It’s first foldable, Honor Magic V, was announced in early 2022 in China only. It was a slimmer, lighter, and nearly flat folding version of the Galaxy Z Fold3. With the Magic Vs, it’s not only going global starting with the UK, but it’s getting it’s own footing with a simplified hinge and no gap design.

Honor Magic Vs is Honor’s first global foldable, it’s running the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. With a 4,900mAh battery and 66W charging, it’s one of the most well rounded foldables on the global market.

With an official release date of May 19th on the HONOR website, Hihonor, in Cyan and Black colors, followed by availability on Amazon, Argos, and Very on Black on May 26th. For carrier sales, you can look for Honor Magic Vs at Three UK in early June, with the added bonus of six months of free airtime on Unlimited data plans.

If you order the Magic Vs now from the Hihonor website now, you can get it for £1,199. Honor did not say how long this promo would last. The normal retail price of the Magic Vs will be £1,399, nearly £350 less than the newly announced Pixel Fold.

