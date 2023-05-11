Here’s the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable in all three colors [Gallery]

Motorola’s next flagship foldable is right around the corner, and today a whole batch of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra images have hit the web, showing off the foldable in high quality from every angle in all colors.

Evan Blass, known by his handle @evleaks, today published a batch of images showing off the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra from every angle in three colors – black, blue, and the magenta/red we’ve seen in the past.

The images give us our best look at the foldable device so far, even if there’s nothing particularly new going on here. Like we’ve seen previously, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a full display inside that folds down to a new outer display that dominates the cover, even surrounding the two main cameras and LED flash. It’s a striking, futuristic look and easily the most exciting design we’ve seen so far for the “flip” form factor.

This blue color that we’re seeing here for the first time, too, is quite striking with an icy feel to it.

Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and arrives on the market in June. It won’t be alone for long, though, with Samsung set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a similar big cover display sometime in July.

