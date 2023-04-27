Latest leaks pinpoint Motorola ‘Razr 40’ and ‘Razr 40 Ultra’ names as pricing leaks

Motorola is preparing its next foldable smartphones, and as the leaks continue we’re hearing more details. Following leaked images yesterday, new details about Motorola’s next foldables include the “Razr 40” name as well as hints at pricing.

Evan Blass, following up on his leak of images yesterday, clarifies that the duo of Motorola Razr phones coming this year will be the “Motorola Razr 40” series. That consists of the “Razr 40,” which was previously referred to as the “Razr Lite,” and the “Razr 40 Ultra,” which was previously just thought to be called a 2023 version of the Razr or the “Razr+.”

It’s an interesting pivot on Motorola’s part, but in line with the brand’s international flagship naming strategy – the company just recently launched the “Edge 40 Pro” and is expected to launch an “Ultra” model soon. It still remains unclear if these will be the retail names in the United States, though, where Motorola often sticks with simpler branding.

Regardless of what they’re called, other leaks have come out with further details. Thanks to yesterday’s leak, a previously under-the-radar image of the higher-end Razr device re-surfaced, showing off its unique red color option in more detail in a live image (seen above).

Also, SamInsider was able to surface some international pricing for the Motorola “Razr 40 Ultra,” showing off that name in what appears to be a retail system. The device is seen to have “Glacier Blue,” “Viva Magenta,” and “Phantom Black” color options, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on board. Pricing in Euros is then listed at €1,202.93. That would fall around $1,300 US dollars, which is actually down from the last Razr’s pricing in the States. However, we expect a direct conversion won’t happen here, as Motorola would be pricing itself well above Samsung’s $999 Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on pricing for the stripped-down version of the Razr.

Motorola is expected to launch the “Razr 40” series in early June, roughly two months before Samsung’s rumored launch event for its next foldables.

