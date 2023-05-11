Comment: The Pixel Tablet doesn’t have a keyboard or stylus – that’s a good thing

The Google Pixel Tablet is set to launch in June, and based on its Google I/O unveiling and everything we’ve seen so far, it seems like a compelling product. But the Pixel Tablet’s biggest strength also leaves it without some expected first-party accessories. This tablet ignores productivity users, but that might be a great decision on Google’s part.

Pixel Tablet doesn’t have a first-party keyboard or stylus

Google is, at least for now, seemingly ignoring productivity use cases for the Pixel Tablet. Yesterday’s I/O presentation had a heavy focus on the tablet being used within the home, and the company is very notably leaving out any type of productivity accessories.

The biggest missing element is a first-party keyboard case, which is an expected companion for virtually every tablet nowadays. Apple sells a variety of keyboard accessories with its iPad lineup, the new OnePlus Pad also has a folio keyboard case, and Samsung also offers keyboards.

While the Pixel Tablet has full support for Bluetooth keyboards, there’s nothing coming from Google, and it doesn’t even seem there’s anything in the pipeline. That’s a bit unfortunate, as the same magnets and pins that make the Pixel Tablet’s dock work would be perfect for a keyboard.

Another missing element is a first-party stylus. The Pixel Tablet supports the USI 2.0 standard, but there’s no official offering coming from Google. Again, this really stands out compared to every other tablet at this price point.

This is the right call

Android tablets have struggled for years to keep up with the iPad, and frankly, they just don’t. The OnePlus Pad I reviewed earlier this month is a fantastic tablet, but Android holds it back. And with a keyboard and stylus being core selling points, it just pushes this tablet further into its own flaws.

The OnePlus Pad’s keyboard and stylus signal that it’s an iPad competitor

With the Pixel Tablet, Google is taking an entirely different approach. This isn’t a tablet designed for work and productivity – it’s one meant for using around the home to both manage that home and consume content. It’s really just meant to be that screen that’s just around and helpful.

Google, despite its growing list of tablet-optimized apps and its strong suite of work apps, hasn’t given Android what it needs to equip the Pixel Tablet for success when trying to compete against the iPad, so why bother? Google is just taking an entirely different approach, and I, for one, think it’s brilliant. Having a tablet in the home that sits on a dock and acts as a smart display when not in use is unique and seems well-implemented.

Having an official keyboard or stylus for the Pixel Tablet would be useful, but it would also signal that, hey, this is an iPad competitor. By not releasing those accessories, Google is doing a bit of a disservice to its users but is also positioning itself for some level of success. And who knows – if the Pixel Tablet does actually make a splash, maybe Google will bring accessories to it at a later date. In the meantime, any USI 2.0 stylus will serve that gap, and Bluetooth keyboards do exist.

The Pixel Tablet is available for pre-order from the Google Store and Best Buy now.

