 Skip to main content

Wear OS 4 improves golf tracking, Health Connect integrated into Android 14

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 12 2023 - 12:40 pm PT
0 Comments

Google has yet to share many details about Wear OS 4 as it enters developer preview with only minor tweaks, but one area of improvement will be health with improved golf tracking.

Health Services gives app developers an easier, more consistent way to access Wear OS sensor data. Recent updates allow developers to access heart rate data more frequently and “automatically detect the number of golf shots” (on supported Wear OS devices).

In Wear OS 4, supported devices will be able to detect the size of golf swing (short, putt, or full), with this upcoming feature developed in collaboration with Samsung. This will “allow apps to build seamless automatic tracking and scoring while on the golf course” on supported watches.

Wear OS 4 golf

Additionally, this upcoming release will introduce new permissions for accessing body sensors in the background:

For example, if your app tracks heart rate in the background while the user is not actively using your app, this new permission will apply. This helps users stay in control of their health data and helps you access the data you need to create valuable experiences for them in a power-efficient manner.

Elsewhere, Health Connect will no longer be a standalone app in Android 14. (It’s pre-installed on Pixel as of 13 QPR2, but otherwise requires a Play Store download.) Instead, it “will be a core part of Android” accessible in Settings and get new features faster via Google Play System Updates. Developers will benefit from knowing that it’s always available on Android 14 devices.

Users can give an app permission to write route data as part of an exercise session, and then other apps can give the user the option to import route data from Health Connect. Users always remain in control and can approve or deny each route import. 

As part of the Android 14 update, Health Connect will let you share maps of your workout with other apps, while it will be easier to log menstrual cycles.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Android 14

Android 14
Health Connect

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: [email protected]