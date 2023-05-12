Wear OS 4 improves golf tracking, Health Connect integrated into Android 14

Google has yet to share many details about Wear OS 4 as it enters developer preview with only minor tweaks, but one area of improvement will be health with improved golf tracking.

Health Services gives app developers an easier, more consistent way to access Wear OS sensor data. Recent updates allow developers to access heart rate data more frequently and “automatically detect the number of golf shots” (on supported Wear OS devices).

In Wear OS 4, supported devices will be able to detect the size of golf swing (short, putt, or full), with this upcoming feature developed in collaboration with Samsung. This will “allow apps to build seamless automatic tracking and scoring while on the golf course” on supported watches.

Additionally, this upcoming release will introduce new permissions for accessing body sensors in the background:

For example, if your app tracks heart rate in the background while the user is not actively using your app, this new permission will apply. This helps users stay in control of their health data and helps you access the data you need to create valuable experiences for them in a power-efficient manner.

Elsewhere, Health Connect will no longer be a standalone app in Android 14. (It’s pre-installed on Pixel as of 13 QPR2, but otherwise requires a Play Store download.) Instead, it “will be a core part of Android” accessible in Settings and get new features faster via Google Play System Updates. Developers will benefit from knowing that it’s always available on Android 14 devices.

Users can give an app permission to write route data as part of an exercise session, and then other apps can give the user the option to import route data from Health Connect. Users always remain in control and can approve or deny each route import.

As part of the Android 14 update, Health Connect will let you share maps of your workout with other apps, while it will be easier to log menstrual cycles.

