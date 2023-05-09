Wear OS 3 for TicWatch inches towards release, Mobvoi explains 7-month delay

The release of Wear OS 3 has been a bit of a confusing ride, as Google launched the platform exclusively with Samsung smartwatches first, with the vague promise of other wearables being updated in time. Now, Mobvoi is explaining why its compatible TicWatch models still haven’t been updated, while also providing an update on its progress.

Mobvoi has been a long-time partner of Google’s Wear OS, with its TicWatch line delivering both on some of the most affordable devices available while also bringing some innovative features such as a dual-display for battery savings. But over a year after Google launched Wear OS 3 more widely, Mobvoi still hasn’t managed a single update to the new OS.

Previously, Mobvoi has committed to updating the TicWatch Pro 3, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, and the TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3, as all of those devices include the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset that’s compatible with Wear OS 3. They’ve still been on sale for the past year with Wear OS 2.

In a statement shared on Twitter this week, Mobvoi has finally broken its silence regarding Wear OS 3, explaining why the update hasn’t reached TicWatch devices.

Mobvoi says that the main reason for the delay is due to the “proprietary dual system architecture” and the “architectural upgrades” and “performance debugging” required to get that system prepared for Wear OS 3. The company also shares that closed beta testing will start “soon.”

The full statement reads:

We sincerely acknowledge your concerns and understand that you may be disappointed by the fact that our TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch Pro 3, and TicWatch E3 have not yet been upgraded to Wear OS 3. We apologize for any inconvenience and frustration this may have caused. Our commitment to delivering the upgrade remains unwavering. We share the same enthusiasm and eagerness as you do about this upgrade. Please allow us to clarify the reasons behind this. Our TicWatch utilizes the SDW4100 chipset and a Mobvoi proprietary dual system architecture. This necessitates further architecture upgrades and performance debugging when updating to Wear OS 3 to guarantee the highest level of software quality and user experience. Rest assured, we are actively working on this matter. We will soon be conducting an extensive closed beta testing phase. Please stay tuned for our official announcements if you are interested in participating.

Even being gracious with the timeline and comparing Mobvoi to the first Wear OS 3 update that hit the market, that of Fossil in October 2022, that’s still roughly seven months that Mobvoi has fallen behind. Meanwhile, more Wear OS 3 watches are launching in the form of the Pixel Watch, Citizen’s new smartwatch, and others.

If there’s one positive on the horizon, it seems to be the upcoming launch of the TicWatch Pro 5, which leaked on Amazon recently suggesting a launch right around the corner. That watch is expected to ship with Wear OS 3, while also bringing Qualcomm’s latest smartwatch chipset. But still, that’s not very helpful to Mobvoi’s existing hardware that really should have been updated by now. And, besides the point, it’s also been nearly a year since Mobvoi first teased that watch.

