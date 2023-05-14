 Skip to main content

Google Contacts for Android rolling out birthday notifications

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 14 2023 - 4:16 pm PT
0 Comments

As we’ve been tracking since March, Google Contacts is now rolling out birthday notifications and encouraging users to add that information.

If birthday notifications are rolled out on your device, opening the Highlights tab in Google Contacts will show an “Add birthdays” card under the For you section: “Save your contacts’ birthdays to see them on your birthday calendar and get helpful cues here and across Google services.”

Tapping “Add birthdays” brings you to a list UI that’s optimized for fast, en masse date entry. A cake icon appears next to people without birthdays and you can add that information by scrolling through month, day, and year. It’s unclear how you get back to this interface once you remove the card. 

Google Contacts birthday notifications
Google Contacts birthday notifications

Meanwhile, once this feature is rolled out, you can open an individual contact and head to the overflow menu where you’ll find a new “Add birthday notification” option.

This is not yet widely rolled in version 4.7.26.x. It follows Google Contacts adding Individual and Favorite Contacts homescreen widgets last month.

Google Contacts birthday notifications

More on Google Contacts:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com