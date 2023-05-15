How to invite family members to your Google Home

Google Home is built around the household, no matter how many members that entails. Home members can access lights, cameras, and even personal results in Google Assistant, all by having access to a shared household. Here’s how to add people.

Smart home devices like lights, smart plugs, and cameras reach their full potential when every member of that home has access to them. With shared access, those appliances and accessories start to become true replacements for basic household items. After all, a light switch is no good if only one family member can take advantage of it, even if that switch is virtual.

Google Home has this approach baked in, with the ability to add family members to your Google Home household. Within that household, all devices and household automations are shared with each individual. This creates a united smart home and expands the reach of all of those devices.

One thing to note is that you should really only add people to your household if they live there. Adding someone means your device access, camera access, and personal details are shared with that person. As such, you never want to give someone personal info unless you trust them to a certain degree.

How to add people to your Google Home household

In the Google Home app, tap the Settings section. Tap the plus icon under your address at the top. Enter that person’s email address or contact name. Hit Next through the warning pages about what others can see. Hit Send when the option is available.

That’s it! That person will get an invite email, and if they own an Android device with Google Home installed, they’ll get a native notification. Once they join and follow the steps to join, they have access to smart home devices and can be found on Nest displays as a new home member. Added users can also see camera activity, which is great for kids who want to check their home surroundings when their parents aren’t home.

In all, adding members to your Google Home household is easy and takes only a few seconds to do. Once added, they get an open door into your smart home.