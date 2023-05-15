Google Home for Wear OS adds light color picker as web app gains Talk and Listen

In addition to the new Google Home for Android and iOS going stable last week, the Wear OS app and website are getting a pair of big updates.

Google Home for Wear OS is getting “Favorites” from the mobile client. When you open the app, a list of devices and automations/routines that you’ve prioritized will appear first. The example Google shared this morning shows four cards with “View all” taking you to the entire list.

This update includes the previously announced richer camera notifications with animated previews. Google Home is also bringing “more powerful [device] controllers” to Wear OS.

For lights, this means more than just the ability to turn on/off and adjust brightness. You’ll be able to adjust temperature and color with a circular picker that notes what shade you’ve chosen at the bottom. Google says you’ll also be able to control thermostat modes from your wrist. This follows a similar update coming to the Android and iOS apps.

These updates are rolling out starting today, and will presumably require an app update.

Meanwhile, Talk and Listen is coming to home.google.com for “for all Nest cameras and doorbells launched in 2021 or later.” This is rolling out over the next few weeks and will make for a nice setup that prefers managing devices online. Additionally, Google is “improving battery level indications to help you keep track of the remaining power on your devices.”

