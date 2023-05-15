 Skip to main content

Here are the official Pixel 7a ‘Feathers’ wallpapers [Download]

Continuing the collection started by last year’s flagship phones, Google included a new set of “Feathers” wallpapers with the Pixel 7a, and you can download them here.

With each new phone it releases, Google offers a new collection of wallpapers to match the available colorways of that device. The Pixel 6 generation was given a delightful set of “Flowers,” while the more recent devices – from the Pixel 7 all the way to the upcoming Pixel Fold – have a gallery of “Feathers” wallpapers.

The images are interesting in the way that they focus on the details of the feathers themselves rather than the bird to which they’re attached. Google recently did a deep dive into the creation of these images – including how the birds were unharmed – while explaining why feathers were chosen at all.

With the Pixel 7a now in customers’ hands – thanks to Google doing an effectively same-day launch last week – let’s look at the new wallpapers that are included with the new midrange phone. In total, there are eight wallpapers, two (one light, one dark) for each of the Pixel 7a’s available colors. All images are credited to filmmaker and photographer Andrew Zuckerman.

Matching the “Snow” white shade, Google has opted to pair an image of a king vulture and one of a seagull, while the “Charcoal” black Pixel 7a is paired with two images of a pied crow. Things get a bit more interesting for the “Sea” blue phone, which has an incredibly vivid green-winged macaw wallpaper and a more subtle one of a magpie-jay. The exclusive “Coral” colorway understandably gets the boldest options, with one image depicting a green-winged macaw with bright red shades and another showing the wispy feathers of a flamingo.

Our team has managed to extract the wallpapers from the Pixel 7a, and you can view/download all of them below.

