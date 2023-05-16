Google Workspace Individual is now available in 20 more countries

Between Google Workspace Premium available with Google One 2+ TB plans and the Business tiers, Google offers Workspace Individual, which is now available in 20 new countries.
Aimed at small, if not single-owner, businesses, Google Workspace Individual keeps you on an @gmail.com address but adds 1 TB of storage and more features across Gmail, Google Calendar, and Meet. In the US, this costs $9.99 per month.
Email marketing capabilities include multi-send, contact list with personalization support, and customizable layouts for newsletters and other customer acquisition use cases.
Then there’s appointment scheduling with a booking system and landing page that’s integrated with Google Calendar. Lastly, you can host group calls that last up to 24 hours and feature breakout rooms, polls, and noise cancellation. There’s support for live streaming to YouTube with the ability to save those files to Drive.
The service initially launched in 2021 with five countries before expanding to Europe and Asia a year later. Google Workspace Individual is now available in 52 countries after adding 20 new markets today:
|Argentina
|Czechia
|Indonesia
|Nigeria
|South Africa
|Australia
|Denmark
|Ireland
|Norway
|South Korea
|Austria
|Ecuador
|Israel
|Pakistan
|Spain
|Bangladesh
|Egypt
|Italy
|Peru
|Sweden
|Belgium
|Finland
|Japan
|Philippines
|Switzerland
|Brazil
|France
|Malaysia
|Portugal
|Taiwan
|Canada
|Germany
|Mexico
|Romania
|Thailand
|Chile
|Greece
|Morocco
|Saudi Arabia
|Türkiye
|Colombia
|Hong Kong SAR China
|Netherlands
|Singapore
|United Arab Emirates
|Croatia
|Hungary
|New Zealand
|Slovakia
|United Kingdom
|United States
|Vietnam
