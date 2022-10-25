Google Workspace Individual now in 12 more countries and getting 1TB of storage

After launching in Europe this August, Google Workspace Individual is now available in 12 new countries and comes up with much more storage at 1TB. 

Aimed at single-person businesses, this $9.99 per month Workspace tier launched last year in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan before coming to France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland.

It’s now available in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina.

Meanwhile, this Google Workspace Individual offering now comes with 1TB of storage. Up from 15GB, this upgrade will occur automatically and is something Google is rolling out “soon.” The company touts support for “over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them.”

As you grow your business, it’s only natural that you’ll have more docs, data and digital assets to manage and store, and Google Drive allows you to do so securely from any device.

Gmail is also adding support for “mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails, so each recipient receives a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them. This joins custom layouts for newsletters, campaigns, and other announcements, while Google Calendar offers appointment booking through a landing page. Premium Google Meet perks include long group calls and audio enhancements, and Docs is getting an electronic signature system.  

