 Skip to main content

Microsoft’s Bing AI adds contextual chat, widget on Android and iOS

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 16 2023 - 9:19 am PT
0 Comments
microsoft bing

In a slew of new updates, Microsoft is improving the experience of using its Bing AI on Android and iOS with a new homescreen widget and more.

Announced in a blog post today, Microsoft revealed that Bing is getting a homescreen widget on both Android and iOS. The new widget will allow users to launch Bing itself or use the AI chat experience using the keyboard or your voice. It’s a nice addition and one that beats Google to the punch as the company plans a similar widget for Bard.

The Bing app on mobile is also adding the ability to continue your conversation with the AI chatbot across mobile and desktop instances. This won’t be fully automatic, though – users will need to use a QR code to move the conversation. This will be available to all users “within the next week.”

Microsoft is also adding support for SwiftKey to compose messages using Bing’s AI.

Further, and more exciting, is Bing AI’s new ability to use contextual information from webpages you’re using in Microsoft Edge on iOS and Android. This allows Bing to see the page you’re using and answer questions with that added context, as well as add the ability to summarize that page on request. This also works with selected text.

Microsoft explains:

With Bing Chat in the Edge mobile app, you can simply tap on the Chat icon on the bottom navigation bar and ask what wine would pair best with the recipe you’re viewing. You can also ask follow-up questions until you have exactly what you need.  With this feature, while reading an article or document online, you can also tap the Bing Chat icon and ask Chat to summarize the content for you – so you can get info quicker while you’re on the go!

The latest updates to Bing across platforms also brings further language support, new “Witty” and “Funny” tones to the AI within SwiftKey, and translator integration in SwiftKey, and Bing AI is now available within all Skype group chats.

More on AI:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Bing

Bing

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.