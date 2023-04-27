Grammarly rolls out its generative AI tools with these limits

Earlier this year Grammarly hopped on the generative AI train with some genuinely useful tools for helping its users to craft and refine content. Now, those AI tools are rolling out to Grammarly users, but with some limits.

Grammarly is a useful tool that’s made waves over the years for its ability to help users correct errors in their writing beyond just simple spell check. Often, the tool could help correct for tone and other grammatical issues that wouldn’t be caught otherwise.

With “GrammarlyGO,” that’s expanded on with the help of generative AI. The new tools allow users to issue prompts to create outlines, expand on their writing, work on the tone of their writing, or create text entirely. It works reasonably similarly to ChatGPT or Google’s Bard, but with a more focused utility that works directly in writing mediums, such as blogging tools, email, and social media. Grammarly pitches the tool for speeding up writing as well as helping with rewriting drafts.

Now, Grammarly is rolling out support for its AI tools to users. The functionality is currently available in beta, but showing up for both free and paid individual accounts and turned on by default. It’s also available to business customers.

But, at least for now, Grammarly AI will be limited in the number of prompts available each month. Unpaid users will be limited to 100 prompts per month with “essentials” from the AI. Individuals paying for a premium account will be eligible for 500 prompts per month with “robust AI assistance.”

Meanwhile, Grammarly is also launching its AI tools in beta for business customers, with the “Teams” subscription available with 500 prompts per month per user, and the “Enterprise” tier granting 1,000 prompts per month per user.

You can sign up for Grammarly today to try these tools out.

More on AI: