YouTube TV hits 6.3 million subscribers as all other live TV services shrink

YouTube TV has been a cord-cutting go-to for many, and the service continues to grow in the live TV space as, so far this year, every other option has shrunk.

Live TV is available in essentially one of two ways. There’s traditional cable, and online streaming services. YouTube TV continues to dominate in online services, with over five million subscribers as of last year.

Research firm MoffettNathanson this week is shedding new light on the live TV market, and YouTube TV’s gains. As Variety notes, live TV service has declined to its lowest point since 1992 as of Q1 2023, with just 58.5% of US households subscribing to some form of Pay TV (including both cable and internet services). For cable providers, there’s been a near-10% decline while satellite providers have dropped by over 13%.

Live TV services online aren’t fairing much better, either, as CordCuttersNews highlights citing the same report. Hulu with Live TV reportedly lost 100,000 subscribers in Q1 2023 while Sling TV lost 200,000, and FuboTV around 160,000.

YouTube TV was the only provider that gained subscribers in Q1 2023 according to the report, with an influx of 300,000 subscribers, bringing the service to a total of 6.3 million subscribers. That’s despite YouTube TV raising its prices in March, too. Google hasn’t officially confirmed that number, notably.

And YouTube TV continues to see wins in the space, with ISP “Wow!” based in the Southeast US shutting down its cable TV service this Summer in favor of a new deal with YouTube TV.

More on YouTube TV: