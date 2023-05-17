 Skip to main content

Samsung’s making another gigantic Android tablet, as Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra renders leak

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 17 2023 - 7:29 am PT
With its last batch of tablets, Samsung offered up a truly huge device in its Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which offered up a screen over 14 inches in size. Now, we’re getting our first look at its successor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, in some renders.

@OnLeaks and MySmartPrice today published CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra which show that, at least on the surface, this is going to be a pretty familiar tablet.

Just like the previous model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be an absolutely massive device, measuring the exact same 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm. That leaves room for another 14.6-inch display, as has been reported previously. That previous report also mentioned a weight of 737g, a 2960 x 1848 display, 11,200 mAh battery, and 45W charging.

Besides all that, these renders also confirm that Samsung is sticking with its notched design for the front-facing camera module – a choice not even Apple made.

It’s clear that this new model is really just a refresh for Samsung, with all focus on what’s going on inside. The tablet is expected to offer IP68 water resistance – a rarity especially on big tablets – as well as the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip that debuted in the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. Those will keep the Tab S9 series as a whole as Android’s most powerful tablet offerings.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series along with its new foldables, Galaxy Watch 6, and more in July.

