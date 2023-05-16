Report: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 to launch from Seoul, August release date

As the foldable market is finally seeing competition across the globe, it seems Samsung is pulling out all the stops for the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, even moving up the release date quite a bit.

We’ve heard before that Samsung is setting up for a launch event for its next foldables that could be up to a month early, and a new report this week is dialing in on that. According to Chosun, Samsung will host its “Unpacked” launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26. Last year, Samsung hosted the launch event for the Flip 4 and Fold 4 on August 10.

And, beyond that earlier date, Samsung is apparently also planning for its first in-person foldable launch since 2020’s Galaxy Z Flip. The event won’t be held in the United States as has been the case in prior years, though, with this report claiming Samsung will host the launch in its home country of South Korea, specifically out of Seoul.

Further, Samsung will apparently set a release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 on August 11, a few weeks ahead of last year.

While competition surely plays a role in these earlier dates and the new location, the report also mentions that Samsung is reportedly moving up the dates as a result of its recent struggles with chips. It was recently reported that Samsung’s chip profits had crashed by 95%, and obviously launching new product could bring a boost. That said, Samsung’s foldables typically ship with Qualcomm chips globally, and the company’s new tablets are expected to do the same. There are rumors of an Exynos-powered Galaxy S23 FE and a new Exynos chip for the company’s Galaxy Watch 6 series, though.

