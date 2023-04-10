Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 set to bring AMOLED display to 11-inch model

One of the best parts of Samsung’s flagship Android tablets has been the AMOLED displays, and with its upcoming Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung is apparently bringing that tech back to its smaller sizes.

Samsung has been using AMOLED displays in its flagship tablets since 2014’s Galaxy Tab S series. The 10.5-inch tablet was, at the time, on the larger side of the spectrum, but it started off a great trend that lasted through several generations of Samsung tablets. With the company’s 2019 Galaxy Tab S6, there was only one size available, but it was still an AMOLED panel.

Things changed the next time around, though, with the Galaxy Tab S7 debuting in two size options. The larger option was now a huge 12.4-inch tablet that maintained an AMOLED display, but the smaller 11-inch size was downgraded to an LCD panel. The later-released Galaxy Tab S7 FE also had a 12.4-inch panel but again with LCD. The same was true of the Galaxy Tab S8 series, released in 2022 with the addition of the even-bigger Tab S8 Ultra as well as a new update policy.

Now, it appears the Galaxy Tab S9 series will finally bring AMOLED to the smaller offering.

Ross Young, an analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), says that the 11-inch version of the Galaxy Tab S9 will ship with an AMOLED display instead of an LCD. There’s no mention of any further improvements, but that alone should prove to be quite the upgrade.

While the 11" Galaxy Tab S8 was LCD, the 11" Galaxy Tab S9 will be OLED. Will help boost the OLED tablet market. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 10, 2023

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year alongside its new foldables and the Galaxy Watch 6. The whole lineup of tablets is also expected to adopt water resistance, a first for Samsung’s flagship tablets. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is also expected.

More on Samsung: