Google Colab adding Codey for AI-powered code generation

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 17 2023 - 9:35 am PT
At I/O 2023, Google announced Codey as a “family of code models built on PaLM 2” and it’s soon coming to Google Colab.

Aimed at machine learning, education, and data analysis, Google Colab lets you write and execute Python in a browser. 

Codey in Colab has been “customized especially for Python and for Colab-specific uses.”  In general, Codey is “fine-tuned on a large dataset of high quality, permissively licensed code from external sources to improve performance on coding tasks.”

A button in the notebook toolbar opens a dropdown that lets users “Generate” code, including whole functions, by entering natural language text prompts. Paid Colab users will also have access to autocomplete suggestions.

Google wants to cut down on people “writing repetitive code, so you can focus on the more interesting parts of programming and data science.”

Meanwhile, a “Colab AI” chatbot, accessible from the left side bar, will let you ask questions like: “How do I import data from Google Sheets?” or “How do I filter a Pandas DataFrame?” This is similar to Studio Bot in Android Studio.

Codey in Colab is rolling out first to paid US subscribers “in the coming months.” Google plans to expand it to the free tier, as well as other countries. You can also find Codey today in Google Cloud as a preview.

