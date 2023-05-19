Deals: Google’s new Pixel 7a sees launch discount to $449, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $150 off, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are now up for grabs as Friday reals in a fresh catch of markdowns. On tap today, Google’s just-revealed Pixel 7a takes the spotlight after seeing launch discount to $449. It’s joined by a chance to save $150 on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as the best price yet on Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Smartwatch at $156. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s just-revealed Pixel 7a sees launch discount to $449

Google just took to the stage in Mountain View, California to reveal a series of new devices earlier in the month, and today the savings are here. The all-new Pixel 7a began shipping right after the keynote, delivering a new and more affordable alternative to Google’s flagship handsets. Now courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the A series smartphone for $449 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is $50 off the usual $499 going rate and delivering the first actual cash discount. There was a promotion that bundled in a $50 gift card, but this is matching that value without the need to redeem the Amazon credit after the fact. It’s also a new all-time low.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed. Head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lands at $150 off

If the full reveal of all the new excitement from Google on the smartphone front as of late has you looking to another company’s stable for a new handset, Amazon today is rolling out just the offer. Right now, an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra drops down to $1,0450 for the 256GB version. You’d more regularly pay $1,200, with today’s offer amounting to $150 in savings. It’s still one of the first overall price cuts, and arrives at the second-best one to date at within $50 of the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

As far as cases go for your new handset, let’s skip past all of the typical covers on the market and check out one of the more unique offerings out there. Earlier this spring, Arc just Brough its minimalistic aluminum bumper case to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, making it the perfect addition to the Galaxy S23 Ultra discount above. Available in a few different metal finishes, the designs here all complements your high-end device while still offering some protection in as minimalist of a form-factor as you’ll find.

At $156, Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Smartwatch is down to the best price yet

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $156 in the silver/navy colorway. Dropping to the best price of all-time time, today’s offer clocks in with $143 in savings off the usual $299 price tag you’d pay for the other colorways. This is $44 under our previous mention, as well.

Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

