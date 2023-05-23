Microsoft Store hones in on AI in Windows with new section and AI-generated reviews

Microsoft is no stranger to AI in the public eye. The company’s Bing Chat is widely accepted as a success built off the work of ChatGPT. To widen out a bit, the Microsoft Store is also getting an AI solution that will bring categorized apps and AI-generated feedback for developers.

We’re starting to see a trend in AI that has companies positioning the advancement as an educational tool rather than just a robot to have a conversation with. We’re seeing this with Google’s upcoming AI in Search, which charges AI with helping you – the searcher – find results with an emphasis on background information.

Microsoft is following this, as well. Today, the company announced a big step for the Microsoft Store, which will see AI become more present in the search for new apps from developers. Starting with the forefront of the app store for Windows, there will be a brand-new section simply categorized “AI.” This section will hold a huge melting pot of different AI-based apps.

It’s not just a place to download an app or a game, but rather, it should serve as a resource to educate customers about how they can be more productive, achieve their tasks, and discover new content.

The AI section is set to hold several different subsections, each with its own app category. For instance, one part of the AI section might focus on photography and photo generation for those looking to enhance images or generate them entirely. Another section example might be one focused on AI-driven word processing. In effect, Microsoft looks to be focusing on bringing attention to new ways users can use AI in their workflow.

In addition, Microsoft is adding a feature that will benefit all app forms – rather than just AI – with AI-generated reviews. Taken from real reviews left by users, whether good or bad, the Microsoft Store will start using AI to compose a featured review that takes notes from the ones left over time.

This is intended to save the user time, though it may have its downsides as the model will take source information from the masses. Reviews are iffy to begin with, so it’ll be interesting to see how effective this feature will turn out to be.

Lastly, the Microsoft Store will soon start incorporating generated keywords. With the intent of saving the developer time, the AI-generated keywords are aimed at bringing more attention to apps by properly tagging them for easy discoverability. The feature will be able to select multiple app categories that suit the app, which will reach a wider audience, in theory.

Microsoft hasn’t laid any concrete timelines down beyond “coming soon.” It doesn’t seem like the features will take too long to start rolling out to users, though nothing can be expected as of yet.