Fitbit gets 3-in-1 charging dock for iPhone, AirPods, and latest Charge/Sense/Versa

Made for Fitbit accessories have been approved by Google and meet “compatibility standards.” The latest is a Wasserstein 3-in-1 charging dock for an iPhone, AirPods, and Fitbit watch or tracker.

This simple black dock features two Lightning chargers for an iPhone up front and AirPods case in the back. That front port features an “adjustable wheel” to control the angle, while fast charging that gets you from 10 to 55% in 30 minutes is touted.

The iPhone is held in place with a stand that features an angled offshoot in the top-right that lets you charge Fitbit devices using the standard pins. The Charge 5, Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, and Versa 4 and supported, with the band dangling off to the side. This Made for Fitbit approach is better than accessories that have you snake through a cable yourself.

This Fitbit-iPhone charging dock retails for $72.99, but is currently $64.99 on Wasserstein’s website, as well as Amazon where it’s $10 off.

A USB-C version is also available for $49.99 (or $89.99), while a 2-in-1 Made for Google version is also offered. It’s somewhat curious that the Lightning version is cheaper here.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for officially licensed charging stands for the Pixel Watch. At the moment, the puck cable included in the box is still the only way you can charge. A big hope for the Pixel Watch 2 later this year with the Pixel 8 is that more third-parties will make official accessories. High-quality third-party bands are very much needed to boost the competitiveness of the Pixel Watch, while charging stands are quite nice to have, especially if they are 3-in-1s or even 2-in-1s.

