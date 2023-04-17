Fitbit kids smartwatch with cellular and camera leaks [Gallery]

Following a report in November that Fitbit is working on a kids smartwatch, the wearable might have just leaked.

Pictures today show a watch with a flat surface and rounded corners. The screen is much smaller than the actual surface area with the black bezel used to mask that fact, which is something Fitbit does with its fitness trackers today.

You can see what appears to be a camera at the top. This aspect was not part of the original Insider rumor for the kids device, but last year’s report mentioned a regular smartwatch with cellular and a camera that was canceled. It appears that capability has been brought over, which would be useful for safety and parental peace of mind.

Design-wise, the kids smartwatch is essentially a bulkier and thicker Sense/Versa with a light blue case. There are buttons on the left edge, with a red-colored one at the top and yellow below. A hole for what could be the microphone is between them.

The fun color extends to the band, which appears to be removable and has the Fitbit logo.

This watch turns on and we see the Fitbit logo and a “Hello!” screen that’s whimsical. The only glimpse we have of the set-up process is a language picker with the current battery percentage in the top-left and cellular bars at the right. This looks like the modern Fitbit OS rather than Wear OS.

These images, with one showing seven units, were sent to us from somebody who spotted them online being sold by a third party.

The original rumor said that Fitbit’s kids smartwatch — codenamed Project Eleven after Stranger Things — project has a 2024 launch date.

Thanks Chiu